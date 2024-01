CBC

An Edmonton man who was one of the victims in a pair of random New Year's Eve stabbings is lucky to be alive, says his daughter.Curtis Lizotte, 53, is in hospital recovering from a stab wound to his abdomen, after he was attacked on the street near 96th Street and 111th Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve.Police believe the man who stabbed Lizotte may also be responsible for a second stabbing that happened 20 minutes later, several blocks west, at Kingsway Transit Centre.Investigators we