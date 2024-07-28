Clinton Little League Baseball heads to Waco
The team will compete in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
PARIS (AP) — FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal.
PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Dodgers starting lineup for Friday night's game at Houston and will return to Los Angeles to be with his family, according to manager Dave Roberts.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday for three minor leaguers.
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela was doubled up while chatting with third base coach Kyle Hudson in the second inning of Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees.
MLB's World Series hopefuls only have a few days left to improve for the pennant race. Here's some good fits ahead of the trade deadline.
As Billie Eilish would say, "Birds of a feather, we should stick together."
Move over Lululemon, Berluti and Ralph Lauren. The internet has a chosen its new favorite national uniform at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
PARIS (AP) — An era-defining winning streak in Olympic fencing was snapped in a shocking upset on Saturday as Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal.
Australian Marc Leishman opened LIV Golf UK with a 2-under 69 Friday at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England. However, his week took an unexpected turn when he had to get his appendix removed and was forced to withdraw from the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit's…
Major League Baseball's 2024 trade deadline is Tuesday night, setting up a dramatic few days.
Eurosport commentator Laura Woods didn't realize the umbrella holder in question was actually the tennis champ's husband
The Seattle Mariners have acquired 2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The World Champion blamed "losing too many kilos" and "irrepressible enthusiasm" for the mishap.
The Olympics are officially underway, as Canada looks to make its mark over the next 16 days.
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Equestrian’s governing body issued a warning to Brazilian rider Carlos Parro on Saturday for potentially causing “unnecessary discomfort” to his horse Safira after receiving evidence from an animal rights group.
Slumping through the summer, the Yankees are acquiring former All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a deal with the Yankees.