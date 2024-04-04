Clock ticking for retired couple left stranded in hurricane belt after lightning strikes boat

A retired British couple who spent their £50,000 life savings on a yacht are now stranded in the Bahamas after being struck by lightning which fried all of their electrical navigation equipment, and face a race against time to get moving before hurricane season arrives. Mike Beech, 63, and his wife Helen, 61, from Lowestoft, East Suffolk, were moored off a small island near George Town when a lightning bolt hit the mast of their sail boat at around 6.30pm on March 23 this year during an electrical storm. The couple, who have three children Alice, 30, Charlie, 29, Jessica, 27, were getting ready to have supper when suddenly, they heard an “almighty bang” and saw a powerful flash of white and blue light. The lightning bolt, which was captured on camera from a distance, has destroyed almost all of the boat’s electrical equipment, which will cost at least £36,000 (45,000 US dollars) to repair and means that for now, they are unable to move on.