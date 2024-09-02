Clooney, Pitt premiere 'Wolfs' in Venice
George Clooney and Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in Venice for the premiere of their new film, "Wolfs." The Apple TV+ movie, arriving September 27, also stars Amy Ryan and Austin Abrams. (Sept. 1)
VENICE, Italy—District Attorney Margaret (Amy Ryan) is in big trouble. On an impulse, she invited a younger man back to her hotel room—and it was going well…until he collapsed on the floor and died. What was supposed to be a fun night of debauchery and stress relief turned into something awful. She’s terrified and covered in blood. Being discovered in this state would be disastrous for her career. There’s only one person Margaret can call: A Wolf.They work alone, and only alone. Wolfs are fixers
Brad Pitt and George Clooney hugged and danced at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night as the two megastars’ latest film, “Wolfs,” received a polite four-minute standing ovation. The premiere itself was delayed by more than 30 minutes as fans crowded into Venice’s Sala Grande in an attempt to catch a glimpse at Pitt …
VENICE, Italy (AP) — George Clooney and Brad Pitt returned to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday for the world premiere of “Wolfs.”
Brad Pitt and George Clooney are welcomed by a fan and media frenzy at Venice Film Festival, ahead of a press conference for their crime thriller "Wolfs." (Sept. 1)
