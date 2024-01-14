Close Up: Final push for candidates in Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump didn't mention his Wednesday campaign event in New Hampshire when he requested Judge Lewis Kaplan postpone his trial, E. Jean Carroll's lawyers pointed out.
Just under half of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers who support former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley indicated that they would make a crossover to the Democratic party, saying that they would rather vote for President Biden over former President Trump. A new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released just one day before the Iowa caucus found…
Weather continues to impact the schedule of presidential candidates heading into the Iowa caucuses as former President Donald Trump has now canceled three out of his four in-person commit to caucus rallies. Instead, Trump will hold a series of telerallies and is still expected to go forward with his in-person appearance at his commit to caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa. The video comes as the campaign had to cancel four surrogate events they had planned this week as Trump made voluntary court appearances on Tuesday and Thursday.
“Sammy The Bull” worked with one “Teflon Don” for years, but he could never get close to the other one — Trump.
Paul launched a "Never Nikki" site detailing his disdain for her candidacy and said she was from the "Dick Cheney, John McCain wing of the party."
Former President Trump and his campaign are changing their tune about fellow GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, now calling him a “fraud” and claiming that a vote for the biotech entrepreneur will help the “other side.” Trump wrote to his supporters in a TruthSocial post on Saturday that they should not support Ramaswamy because he is…
In a farm-themed restaurant in central Iowa, a few dozen Trump supporters wearing red caps are sitting around wooden tables waiting for a special guest.
The former president claimed the newspaper and three reporters were part of an "insidious plot" to expose his tax records The post Donald Trump Ordered to Pay New York Times $400,000 for Frivolous Lawsuit appeared first on TheWrap.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term. Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te came to power, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, and pledged both to stand up to Beijing and seek talks. Biden said, when asked for reaction to Saturday's elections.
Michael Cohen brushed off recent attacks from his former boss Friday. “He’s a felon, convicted felon and not a good person,” former President Trump said of Cohen after closing arguments in his civil fraud trial in New York. Cohen asked if there was a “reason” to “respond” to Trump in an interview on CNN. “He…
Democracy dies in darkness - and it’s getting very dark in NC | Letters to the editor
Republicans had hoped that Hunter Biden could have helped prove their central allegation that his father, Joe Biden, engaged in a pay-to-play scheme and acted corruptly while in office.
Lost cause narratives sometimes have been powerful enough to build or destroy political regimes. They can advance a politics of grievance.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that the former U.S. chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, should “go to prison” over his “dishonesty” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and lying to Congress. “For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said during a Sunday interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable”…
A major Democratic donor billionaire has said he no longer wants to be “associated with” the party in the wake of anti-Semitism on Ivy League campuses and “racist” diversity initiatives.
Although voters may be apathetic about Joe Biden, they aren't with Donald Trump. Trump's presence on the ballot is likely to drive Democratic turnout.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo became the latest European leader to travel to Beijing and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, with the pair pledging to boost cooperation and oppose decoupling. Xi encouraged De Croo, whose government now holds the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union, to "play a positive role" in "fostering progress in China-EU relations in the new year". On the sidelines of his meetings with officials, though, De Croo warned Chinese leaders to s
She added, "We are at the political assassinations phase of this hideous video game we're trapped in" The post Joy Reid Calls Roger Stone Recording Discussing Killing Democrats ‘Stunning and Disturbing’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Only 45% of Democratic-leaning adults think Trump will become the nominee
Whatever the weather in Cuba this February, people may be feeling gloomy about the cost of living.The Cuban government is set to raise fuel prices fivefold at the start of next month. Havana says the move is a must, as it seeks funds to trim its deficit spending and buy needed goods from abroad.The change is not expected to have much of an immediate impact on the costs of vacation packages for Canadians looking to get away to the popular Caribbean destination, but those travelling to Cuba's citi