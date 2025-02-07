An up close look at pre-construction for new Key Bridge

Crews have been hard at work near the remains of the Key Bridge, doing 'critical' due diligence before a new bridge is built. The pre-construction work involves, in essence, gathering data, MDTA chief engineer Jim Harkness explained to news media Friday. Marine boring and other activities have taken place since January, and and will continue on for a few more months. “As you can imagine," Harkness said, "the information that is related to the soils is of the utmost importance when you’re building a bridge, especially a bridge of this magnitude." READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/keybridgecollapse/a-look-at-the-pre-construction-work-happening-at-the-key-bridge-remains