'We feel completely abandoned': Mayotte residents call for help after devastating cyclone

RCMP in west-central Saskatchewan are asking for help to find Frank Deitz.Mounties said the 89-year-old was last seen in Kerrobert, Sask., last Wednesday.Since then, police have been searching places Deitz is known to visit, including the Battlefords, Kindersley, Luseland and Macklin areas. However, they still haven't been able to find him.RCMP said he may be driving a 1997 light brown Ford F-150 truck that has a water tank in the box. It has Saskatchewan license plate number 837 NNX.RCMP believ