'We feel completely abandoned': Mayotte residents call for help after devastating cyclone

BBC
·1 min read

  • People on the island of Mayotte are calling for aid after Cyclone Chido, with wind speeds of 140mph (225kmh), devastated the French Indian Ocean territory

  • "There's nothing here on the ground - no resources at all... we feel completely abandoned," a 27-year-old midwife at Mayotte's central hospital says

  • Several hundred people are already feared dead - Mayotte's prefect warns the final toll could reach "close to a thousand or even several thousand"

  • Cyclone Chido is believed to be the worst to hit the island in 90 years - with waves up to eight metres high, BBC Weather's Sarah Keith-Lucas writes

  • Mayotte is one of the poorest parts of France - with many of the 300,000 population living in shanty towns

  • What is a cyclone? Read our mini-explainer here

