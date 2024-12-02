A Closer Look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Valentino Gown and Rare Updo at Daughter Apple’s Debutante Ball

Apple debuted at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Nov. 30

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was a proud mom over the weekend when 20-year-old daughter Apple Martin made her debutante debut in Paris.

She was also a very stylish mom.

On Nov. 30, Apple wowed at the glamorous event in a sky blue silk chiffon dress made by Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele, but Paltrow's dress was just as impressive as her gorgeous daughter's.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow, Moses Martin, Blythe Danner and Chris Martin

The Iron Man star, 52, wore a Valentino look as well, hers from the house's spring 2025 collection. Paltrow dressed in a black gown with a sheer overlay and delicate white polka dots. The long sleeves, skirt and high neck were covered in ruffles that complemented Apple's ruffled dress and black bow detail..

Paltrow also wore her blonde hair tied up in a low bun, a rare style for her. Usually the goop founder can be seen with her hair worn down and straight around her face. In contrast, Apple wore her hair in that exact style for the evening, though she later tied it up into a messy bun atop her head.

Both Apple's dad, Chris Martin, and brother, Moses Martin, who were also in attendance, were dressed in Valentino as well. They both wore custom tuxes, according to Vogue. Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner, also came along for the special weekend.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple's dress was custom-made for her big debut and took Michele and his atelier 750 hours to craft, according to Vogue. She wore strappy sandals in the same shade of blue as the dress to complete her look.

Paltrow shared an inside look at the family's getaway on Instagram with a carousel of photos from Paris, writing, "A special long weekend in Paris." Videos from the glam affair also show Apple and her dad adorably dancing together and sharing laughs, while others showed the family posing for photos together and Apple and her mom sharing a hug on the dance floor.

Le Bal des Débutantes has a long list of famous faces who have debuted there in the past, including Lily Collins, Ava Philippe, Scout Willis, Margaret Qualley and Ella Beatty. This year, in addition to Apple, Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Sofia Ponti debuted, as did Sophie Kodjoe, the daughter of Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe.