Closes out the series with a thunderous Zeus game

Magical of Natus Vincere: Magical finished with an overall KDA of 19/7/26 in a 2-1 win over Espada in the Dreamleague Season 10 CIS qualifiers.



Magical played Templar Assassin in Game 1, getting off to a fiery start but failing to carry things into the late-game for Na'Vi. He dominated Nix's Ember Spirit in lane, but this huge lead only amounted to a small advantage for Na'Vi. He finished with a 5/5/2 KDA. In Game 2 Magical played Alchemist. He was forced into the jungle early on by Espada's pressure, but this ended up working out in favor of Na'Vi in the end. Magical finished a 13-minute Radiance and from there is was all over for his opponents. He finished with a 6/2/15 KDA. In Game 3 Magical played a great Zeus, grinding Espada down for a quick Na'Vi win. Magical dealt huge magic damage all game, finishing with 18,000 damage done in just 25 minutes of gameplay. He finished with an 8/0/9 KDA.



