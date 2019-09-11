Find your closest Nova Scotia comfort centre

Comfort centres allow people a space to charge electronic devices and grab a hot drink. The following are a list of centres around Nova Scotia open Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Annapolis County

Margaretsville Fire Hall, 2768 Highway 362, Margaretsville, open 8 a.m until no longer needed.

Port Lorne Fire Hall, 532 Port Lorne Rd., Paradise, open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Springfield Fire Hall, 986 Highway 10, Springfield, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Antigonish County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

No comfort centres open at this time.

Colchester County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Cumberland County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Digby County

No comfort centres open at this time.

East Hants

Walton Fire Hall, 4281 Walton Woods Rd., Walton, open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Hants

South West Hants Fire Department, 1870 Highway 14, Vaughan, open noon to 7 p.m.

Guysborough County

Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 60 Green St., Chedabucto, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Isaacs Harbourview Fire Department, 13566 Highway 316, Isaacs Harbour North, open 24 hours.

New Harbour Community Center, 9503 Highway 316, Hew Harbour West, open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Harbourview Volunteer Fire Department, 17546 Highway 316, Cross Roads Country Harbour, open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

HRM

Moser River Community Hall, 28879 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gaetz Brook Legion, 6647 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sheet Harbour Legion, 23566 Highway 7, open noon until 9 p.m.

Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre, 57 Jarvis Lane, Halifax, open until further notice

Inverness County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Kings County

Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main St., Wolfville, open 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenwich Fire Hall, 9798 Highway 1, Greenwich, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canning Municipal Complex, 977 Jordan Rd., Canning, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Municipality of Kings Municipal Offices, 181 Coldbrook Village Park Dr., open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berwick Town Hall, 236 Commercial St., Berwick, open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterville Fire Department, 1415 County Home Rd., Waterville, open 10 a.m. to noon.

New Minas Fire Hall, 6 Jones Rd., New Minas, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Paul/Lake George Community Centre, 3083 Aylesford Rd., open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Centreville Community Centre, 1951 Highway 359, Centreville, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kingston Lions Club, 148 Veterans Lane, Kingston, open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunenburg County

18 Petite Rivière Rd., Petite Rivière, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pictou County

West Branch Community Hall, 10 West Branch Rd., West Branch, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Little Harbour Fire Department, 8328 Pictou Landing Rd., Little Harbour, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Queens County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Richmond County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Shelburne County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Victoria County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Yarmouth County

Mariner Centre, 45 Jody Shelley Dr., Yarmouth, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

