Find your closest Nova Scotia comfort centre

Comfort centres allow people a space to charge electronic devices and grab a hot drink. The following are a list of centres around Nova Scotia open Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Annapolis County
- Margaretsville Fire Hall, 2768 Highway 362, Margaretsville, open 8 a.m until no longer needed.
- Port Lorne Fire Hall, 532 Port Lorne Rd., Paradise, open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Springfield Fire Hall, 986 Highway 10, Springfield, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Antigonish County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Cape Breton Regional Municipality
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Colchester County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Cumberland County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Digby County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
East Hants
- Walton Fire Hall, 4281 Walton Woods Rd., Walton, open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
West Hants
- South West Hants Fire Department, 1870 Highway 14, Vaughan, open noon to 7 p.m.
Guysborough County
- Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 60 Green St., Chedabucto, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Isaacs Harbourview Fire Department, 13566 Highway 316, Isaacs Harbour North, open 24 hours.
- New Harbour Community Center, 9503 Highway 316, Hew Harbour West, open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Harbourview Volunteer Fire Department, 17546 Highway 316, Cross Roads Country Harbour, open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
HRM
- Moser River Community Hall, 28879 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Gaetz Brook Legion, 6647 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sheet Harbour Legion, 23566 Highway 7, open noon until 9 p.m.
- Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre, 57 Jarvis Lane, Halifax, open until further notice
Inverness County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Kings County
- Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main St., Wolfville, open 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Greenwich Fire Hall, 9798 Highway 1, Greenwich, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Canning Municipal Complex, 977 Jordan Rd., Canning, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Municipality of Kings Municipal Offices, 181 Coldbrook Village Park Dr., open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Berwick Town Hall, 236 Commercial St., Berwick, open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Waterville Fire Department, 1415 County Home Rd., Waterville, open 10 a.m. to noon.
- New Minas Fire Hall, 6 Jones Rd., New Minas, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lake Paul/Lake George Community Centre, 3083 Aylesford Rd., open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Centreville Community Centre, 1951 Highway 359, Centreville, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kingston Lions Club, 148 Veterans Lane, Kingston, open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lunenburg County
- 18 Petite Rivière Rd., Petite Rivière, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pictou County
- West Branch Community Hall, 10 West Branch Rd., West Branch, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Little Harbour Fire Department, 8328 Pictou Landing Rd., Little Harbour, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Queens County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Richmond County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Shelburne County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Victoria County
- No comfort centres open at this time.
Yarmouth County
- Mariner Centre, 45 Jody Shelley Dr., Yarmouth, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
