Find your closest Nova Scotia comfort centre

Comfort centres allow people a space to charge electronic devices and grab a hot drink. The following are a list of centres around Nova Scotia open Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Annapolis County

  • Margaretsville Fire Hall, 2768 Highway 362, Margaretsville, open 8 a.m until no longer needed.
  • Port Lorne Fire Hall, 532 Port Lorne Rd., Paradise, open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Springfield Fire Hall, 986 Highway 10, Springfield, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Antigonish County

  • No comfort centres open at this time.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

  • No comfort centres open at this time.

Colchester County

  • No comfort centres open at this time.

Cumberland County

  • No comfort centres open at this time. 

Digby County

  • No comfort centres open at this time.

East Hants

  • Walton Fire Hall, 4281 Walton Woods Rd., Walton, open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Hants

  • South West Hants Fire Department, 1870 Highway 14, Vaughan, open noon to 7 p.m.

Guysborough County

  • Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 60 Green St., Chedabucto, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Isaacs Harbourview Fire Department, 13566 Highway 316, Isaacs Harbour North, open 24 hours.
  • New Harbour Community Center, 9503 Highway 316, Hew Harbour West, open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Harbourview Volunteer Fire Department, 17546 Highway 316, Cross Roads Country Harbour, open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

HRM

  • Moser River Community Hall, 28879 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Gaetz Brook Legion, 6647 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sheet Harbour Legion, 23566 Highway 7, open noon until 9 p.m.
  • Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre, 57 Jarvis Lane, Halifax, open until further notice

Inverness County

  • No comfort centres open at this time.

Kings County

  • Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main St., Wolfville, open 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Greenwich Fire Hall, 9798 Highway 1, Greenwich, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Canning Municipal Complex, 977 Jordan Rd., Canning, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Municipality of Kings Municipal Offices, 181 Coldbrook Village Park Dr., open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Berwick Town Hall, 236 Commercial St., Berwick, open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Waterville Fire Department, 1415 County Home Rd., Waterville, open 10 a.m. to noon.
  • New Minas Fire Hall, 6 Jones Rd., New Minas, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Lake Paul/Lake George Community Centre, 3083 Aylesford Rd., open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Centreville Community Centre, 1951 Highway 359, Centreville, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Kingston Lions Club, 148 Veterans Lane, Kingston, open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunenburg County

  • 18 Petite Rivière Rd., Petite Rivière, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Pictou County

  • West Branch Community Hall, 10 West Branch Rd., West Branch, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Little Harbour Fire Department, 8328 Pictou Landing Rd., Little Harbour, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Queens County

  • No comfort centres open at this time. 

Richmond County

  • No comfort centres open at this time. 

Shelburne County

  • No comfort centres open at this time. 

Victoria County

  • No comfort centres open at this time. 

Yarmouth County

  • Mariner Centre, 45 Jody Shelley Dr., Yarmouth, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

