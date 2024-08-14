Crown makes case for conspiracy in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial

OTTAWA — The Crown says two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers were strategizing as part of a team to gridlock downtown Ottawa from almost the beginning of the protest.

The criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is hearing closing arguments this week.

They're co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, and Barber is also accused of counselling others to disobey a court order.

The Crown argues the two were conspiring together so closely that evidence against one of them should apply to both.

Crown lawyer Tim Radcliffe says texts between the two on the second day of the protest suggest Lich had the power to deploy protesters to gridlock the capital, and that she turned to Barber to help her make that decision.

The defence is expected to begin its final submissions later today.

The Crown has argued Lich and Barber "crossed the line" into criminal activity during the protests, which saw thousands of people and big-rig trucks gather in the capital and refuse to leave.

The demonstrators, who stood opposed to pandemic restrictions and the federal government, were eventually cleared from the streets in a massive police operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

