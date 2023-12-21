Closing arguments wrap in trial of paramedics accused in Elijah McClain's death

ABC News

Speaking out for the first time, the son of a wealthy Pennsylvania dentist who murdered his own wife on an African vacation -- and then tried to cover it up -- says he didn't believe his father, Larry Rudolph, could do such a thing until he saw "horrifying" photos from the scene and heard soul-crushing testimony at trial last year. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Julian Rudolph said his father now calls him from federal prison, where he's serving a life sentence, but Julian "very rarely" picks up, unable to forgive the man convicted of fatally shooting Bianca Rudolph in 2016 so he could collect nearly $5 million in life insurance and live freely with his longtime mistress. Julian and his sister, AnaBianca, have been trying to recover millions of dollars they believe their father took from them after their mother's death.