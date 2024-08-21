Closing Ottawa drug consumption site will have deadly consequences, supporters warn

The supervised drug consumption site run by Somerset West Community Health Centre in Ottawa will be forced to shut down in March. It may apply to become one of the province's new 'HART hubs,' part of the Ontario government's shift away from harm reduction. (Sam Konnert/CBC - image credit)

The Somerset West Community Health Centre says it's been caught off guard by the province's announcement that its supervised drug consumption site will be forced to shut down early next year — one of 10 locations in Ontario forced to do so.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced yesterday that consumption sites within 200 metres of schools or child-care centres will be forced to stop services by March 2025.

Suzanne Obiorah, executive director of the centre, said she wasn't consulted about the announcement.

Instead of stepping over needles, my neighbours are going to be stepping over bodies. - Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster

"We have not had any opportunity to engage with the provincial government prior to this message," Obiorah said at a news conference yesterday. "We are gravely concerned that the decision to defund and close consumption and treatment services will have devastating consequences for our community."

Robin McAndrew from Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, who spoke alongside Obiorah, said her team was informed about the change from the media, not government partners.

"We were blindsided by this announcement," she said.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones made the announcement to hundreds of municipal leaders across the province on Tuesday at a conference in Ottawa.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones made the announcement to hundreds of municipal leaders across the province on Tuesday at a conference in Ottawa. (Kate Porter/CBC)

"We have a system that has not worked," Jones said Tuesday at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa.

"I do not call watching someone inject an illicit drug to be health care in the province of Ontario. We need to do better and we can do better," she added.

Instead, the provincial government is investing $378 million in 19 new Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs. Jones emphasized the hubs won't offer supervised drug consumption.

Obiorah said in an interview with CBC's Ottawa Morning on Wednesday that her centre is "exploring all options available," including converting it into a HART Hub.

She added that she was not given much information about the hubs, but she has some concerns.

"[We] did learn that these HART hubs will not have harm reduction services, so they will not include access to clean gear and needles, they will not include access to safer supply or consumption and treatment service," she said.

"We need the full spectrum of supports to meet individuals where they are at if we're truly talking about wanting to better support individuals on their pathway to recovery."

Councillor says she's horrified

Somerset ward Coun. Ariel Troster said she was horrified by yesterday's announcement and painted a grim picture of what her ward could look like when the site closes.

"Instead of stepping over needles, my neighbours are going to be stepping over bodies," Troster said.

She said the site helps keep people alive and safe, rather than using the drugs without supervision or proper supports on the street.

In 2023, consumption and treatment services staff at Somerset West Community Health Centre successfully intervened in 487 overdoses, according to Obiorah. She said those emergencies will now be left to 911 and paramedics.

"I welcome more funding for recovery services, but we can't whip away life saving services in the meantime," Troster said.

The councillor also pointed out that the site is 290 metres from the nearest daycare, not 200. Google Maps measures the same distance in walking mode.

Protesters hold 'die-in'

Protestors gathered outside of the AMO conference at Shaw Centre yesterday. At one point, some staged a "die-in" to represent what they say will happen without the consumption sites.

People protesting outside of the Shaw Centre yesterday staged a "die-in" to represent what they say will happen without safe injection sites.

Protesters stage a 'die-in' outside Ottawa's Shaw Centre on Tuesday to represent what they say will happen if safe consumption sites close. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Leila Attar, who used to work with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, was among the protestors.

"I have watched our systems become decimated, and I've watched people literally die in our streets, and politicians are playing games with people's lives and this decision is going to kill people," she said.

Attar said she's frustrated with all levels of government for failing on this issue, not just the province.

"All it's going to do is displace people, push people back into alleys, into places where they can't be seen and saved," Attar said.

Leila Attar, who previously worked with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, was protesting outside of the conference yesterday. She called this decision an injustice.

Leila Attar, who previously worked with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, was among the protesters outside the Shaw Centre on Tuesday. She called the province's move an injustice. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Some welcome the announcement

Yukang Li, executive director of Ottawa's Chinatown Business Improvement Area, said after years of dealing with problems such as abandoned needles lying around, he's happy to see the consumption site go.

"We are glad that this is finally happening," he said. "I think the government is doing the right thing."

Yukang Li is executive director of the Somerset Street Chinatown BIA.

Yukang Li, executive director of Ottawa's Chinatown BIA, said he's glad the province is closing the Somerset West site. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada)

Hintonburg resident Emily Delong said she wouldn't want her kids around a supervised drug consumption site.

"They can get dirty, they can leave needles around, they can get messy. I can totally understand not wanting kids around it — it makes 100% sense to me," she said.

The Somerset West Community Health Centre will be given the opportunity to apply to transition into one of the new HART hubs. They centre has until October to prepare a proposal.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Tuesday he understands the province's objective and its concerns about the sites being near child-care facilities and schools, but he doesn't want those in need left without services.

"We don't want to abandon people who are receiving services right now. These are vulnerable individuals. They are brothers, sisters and sons and daughters and relatives and friends," he said.