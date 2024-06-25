Closing science centre unnecessary, says firm of architect who designed building

Liam Casey and Allison Jones
·3 min read

TORONTO — Closing the Ontario Science Centre building is not necessary, the firm of the architect who designed it said Tuesday, offering its services free of charge to the provincial government for roof repairs in a bid to keep it open.

Ontario announced mid-day Friday that the science centre would permanently close in its east Toronto location at the end of the day after the province received an engineering report on the state of the roof.

That Rimkus Consulting report said some roof panels are at risk of collapse, and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma said the engineers told government officials that the roof should be replaced in its entirety, which would take two to five years.

But it is not the only option presented in the report, and the firm of the late architect Raymond Moriyama wrote in a statement Tuesday that the decision to "abruptly, rashly and permanently" close the science centre was a shock. It is urging the government to reverse course.

"The Rimkus engineering report makes it clear that closing the OSC is not a necessity," the firm wrote.

"Repairs are needed, but on a manageable scale and with potentially minimal impact on the public experience of the building. We offer our architectural services pro bono to the Government of Ontario to realize the necessary roof repairs and we encourage the structural and building science community to similarly offer pro bono services for this scope to accomplish the recommended repairs immediately."

Surma has said the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, and explained the timing by saying that even though the engineers deemed the building safe until Oct. 31, when risk of the weight of snow on the roof starts, the employees need time to decommission the building and move all of the exhibits out before then.

The government has had plans in the works for a while to move the science centre from its east Toronto location to a redeveloped Ontario Place on the city's waterfront, with the planned new building slated to open in 2028. Government officials have said they will look for a temporary location in the meantime.

Surma has justified the move, in the face of vocal opposition, by citing a government-commissioned business case that showed the relocation would save about $250 million over 50 years, but the cost savings largely come from the new building being half the size of the current one.

The government says there will be more exhibit space in the new building, but Moriyama Teshima said halving the size of the science centre "does a disservice to the people of Ontario."

The firm has been pushing behind the scenes to keep the doors open at the science centre's east Toronto location.

"We see this as imperative to preserve and improve the OSC as a much needed and loved cultural and educational asset serving communities in this time of population growth," they wrote.

Regenerating and revitalizing the current building would also be more environmentally friendly, the architects wrote in their statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Rescued bald eagle is huge, but why isn’t its head white?

    The young raptor, found with a broken femur near a popular Tennessee lake, underwent surgery Friday.

  • A big boost for a climate solution: electricity made from the heat of the Earth

    One method of making electricity cleanly to address climate change has been quietly advancing and on Tuesday it hit a milestone.

  • New species of arachnid captured on video for first time

    The Associated Press has captured footage of a new species of arachnid on camera for the first time. Biologists in southern Spain discovered the new species - the first of its kind to be found in the country in 200 years. Gluvia brunnea belongs to the order solifugae and, although they are sometimes called camel spiders, they're actually a different creature altogether.

  • Video captures shocking moment when worker comes face-to-face with black bear at Tennessee park

    The black bear entered a concession stand, coincidentally named "Bear Can," at a mountaintop adventure park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

  • First sand martin chicks spotted at nesting site

    The chicks are living in an artificial nesting bank which was installed in the reserve last year.

  • Wolf Shows Playful Interest in Grizzly Bear's Meal

    A wolf seemed super keen to get a piece of a bison carcass from a grizzly bear, footage by a nature photographer in Yellowstone National Park shows, but the bear seemed unimpressed by its antics as it bounced around.Trevor LaClair said he filmed the scene in April 2023, when the bear pulled the carcass from a frozen pond.“Two of the wolves approached the grizzly. One of the wolves got too close and the bear lunged at it as a warning. However, the wolf viewed it as an opportunity to potentially lure the bear away and began play bowing and bouncing around,” LaClair wrote on Instagram.“After a while, the grey wolf gave up and laid down nearby, waiting patiently for a piece of meat,” LaClair added. The grizzly eventually left and the wolves were able to get their turn.According to the National Wildlife Federation, a wolf will dance and bow if it is feeling playful. Credit: Trevor LaClair via Storyful

  • Alberta regulator projects 17 per cent growth in oilsands production by 2033

    CALGARY — The regulator responsible for overseeing Alberta's oil and gas sector has released a new report projecting the province's oilsands production will grow by more than 17 per cent by 2033.

  • Wolves attack woman who went jogging in French safari zoo

    A woman staying at a French safari zoo was attacked by several wolves on Sunday after she entered the reserved part of the zoo which is “usually only accessible by car,” the zoo’s CEO Christelle Bercheny told journalists.

  • A potential Trump VP pick backs a controversial CO2 pipeline favored by the Biden White House

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is one of Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal backers, sprinting around the country to drum up support for the former president’s comeback bid while auditioning to be his running mate.

  • 'Lack of capacity': China climate envoy rejects US, EU overcapacity claims at Dalian forum

    China's special envoy for climate change has called for expanded production of the country's renewable energy products, citing a strong global demand, in a sharp dismissal of overcapacity claims raised by Western economies. "[There are] only two groups of countries that are talking about so-called overcapacity. One is the United States, the other [is] the European Union," Liu Zhenmin told an international forum on Tuesday. "For the rest of the world, for international organisations including the

  • Five environmental issues that should be higher on the election agenda

    Sewage pollution, active travel and energy efficiency of buildings are just some of the environmental issues not getting the attention they deserve as the election approaches.

  • Detroit plans to rein in solar power on vacant lots throughout the city

    DETROIT (AP) — Patricia Kobylski remembers when there were lots of people living in her eastside Detroit neighborhood. There aren't as many anymore — and haven't been for a long time.

  • Lufthansa to raise fares by up to 72 euros as environmental costs increase

    (Reuters) -Lufthansa will add an environmental charge of up to 72 euros ($77) to its fares, the airline group said on Tuesday, joining at least one European rival in doing so as the industry battles to cover the cost of new EU rules on reducing emissions. Fares will go up between 1 euro and 72 euros, depending on the type of ticket, on all flights departing from European Union countries, Britain, Norway and Switzerland, the German airline group said. It said the charge would "cover part of the steadily rising additional costs due to regulatory environmental requirements" such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from bio-based materials - regarded as crucial to making flying less polluting.

  • Why are the northern lights sometimes pink?

    Stream Good Question, Saskatchewan on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. If someone asked you to draw a picture of the northern lights, what colour crayon would you reach for?"They probably start with green," said Daniel Billett, a postdoctoral fellow in space physics at the University of Saskatchewan.Billett said green is the most commonly seen colour in the aurora borealis.But Cindy Sherban and her family were wondering why hues of pink and purple will sometimes dance across the sky

  • South Sudan says its 6M antelope make up world’s largest land mammal migration, but poaching on rise

    BADINGILO and BOMA NATIONAL PARKS, South Sudan (AP) — Seen from the air, they ripple across the landscape — a river of antelope racing across the vast grasslands of South Sudan in what conservationists say is the world's largest land mammal migration.

  • Bird flu spreads to tenth Australian poultry farm

    A highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza has spread to an eighth poultry farm near Melbourne, the government of Australia's Victoria state said on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected facilities in the country to 10. Australia is dealing with three parallel outbreaks of bird flu, two near Melbourne and one near Sydney. Each involves a different strain of the virus, none of which is the H5N1 type that has spread through bird and mammal populations and even to humans around the world.

  • How islanders are saving their Indian Ocean coral reef

    Conservationists have found a way to restore a reef off one of Zanzibar's islands.

  • Joe Biden’s Climate Law Has Created More Than 300,000 Clean Energy Jobs

    Donald Trump wants to gut the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides more than $369 billion in clean energy incentives.

  • Cloud engineering in the US could cause heatwaves in Europe, new study shows

    Climate engineering manipulates the environment to try and avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

  • Million tree project launched in bid to conserve wild fish

    Native woodland and riverside habitats are being restored on the Grosvenor's Reay Forest Estate.