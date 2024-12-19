'I need closure': Former owner of Albert the Alligator has his day in court, judge reserves decision
Tony Cavallaro and his attorneys were challenging the legality of the DEC's decision to deny his license to own Albert the Alligator.
An Ontario woman denied access to health benefits after being hit by a car and forced to represent herself is now waiting for a new hearing because the process was deemed unfair. It's part of a larger issue the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association says highlights "several disturbing trends" at the License Appeal Tribunal (LAT). It points to a lack of transparency and questions procedural fairness in a system they say is intended to support self-representation.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s lawyers asked a judge Wednesday to speedily extract the rapper from a lawsuit in which a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs when she was 13.
On top of the province’s plans to gradually phase out a program providing financial incentives for EV purchases, the government says it will suspend the program completely for two months.
Federal governments both Conservative and Liberal spent at least $14.5 million fighting a prominent First Nations child advocate in court over the last 18 years, according to a newly released estimate.The Justice Department says it identified "approximately 19 litigation files" in its electronic system involving Canada and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, led by executive director Cindy Blackstock, dating back to 2006.Blackstock is a Gitksan social worker, academic and advocate
TORONTO — It’s not every day, or even every decade, that a big foreign bank decides to have a go at Canada’s retail banking market.
TORONTO — Metro is heading into 2025 with renewed capacity to grow its business after reaching the final milestone in its seven-year, almost billion-dollar supply chain transformation, which added new automation technology across its warehouses in Quebec and Ontario.
In the case of Honda and Nissan's potential merger, it is mostly defensive as Chinese rivals take the world by storm. While the challenge from China's seemingly boundless EV expertise looms large for all traditional automakers, for Japan it represents a threat to the vast car-manufacturing supply chain that has been the country's economic engine for years. Honda, Japan's second-largest car company, and Nissan, its third-largest, are in talks to deepen ties, including the possibility of setting up a holding company, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. increasingly relies on Canadian crude oil to meet domestic demand and that relationship faces potential strain amid the threat of tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.
Megan Thee Stallion asked a court on Tuesday to issue a restraining order against Tory Lanez, who she says is harassing her from prison through surrogates as he serves a 10-year sentence for shooting her in the feet. The petition filed by the hip-hop star in Los Angeles Superior Court asks the judge to prevent the Canadian rapper Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, from using third parties to continue the same online harassment of Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, that he engaged in and encouraged before his imprisonment.
A tire company that sells winter tires has issued a recall for more than 540,000 of its snow tires, which do not comply with North American standards due to lack of proper traction on snow.
In a global market environment characterized by declining major stock indexes and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, investors are increasingly seeking stability amidst volatility. With growth stocks recently outperforming value stocks and inflationary pressures persisting, dividend stocks present an appealing option for those looking to generate income while potentially benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as strong US crude exports signaled firm global demand before paring gains after the Federal Reserve reduced the number of rate cuts it expects to make next year.Most Read from BloombergNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousWest Texas Intermediate advanced 0.7% to settle below $71 a barrel, while Brent edged higher to settle above $73. WTI’s gain shrank after the session as the Federal Reserve’s outlook for 2025 boosted the dollar, making commodit
Iowa Supreme Court hears appeal to 'non-English voting materials' ruling
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have backed away from seeking a giant recall of nearly 50 million air bag inflators and will investigate further after the auto industry raised questions about whether all of the inflators are defective.
Half a million dollars might sound like a lot of money, but if you’re approaching retirement, is it enough? If you have $500,000 in a pre-tax IRA and expect $2,000 per month from Social Security, you may have enough money to retire at age 67. A half million dollars is a relatively modest nest egg, […] The post I Have $500k in an IRA and Will Receive $2,000 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 67? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Learn about business leaders like the WNBA's Cathy Engelbert and Amazon's Mike Hopkins who are innovating in their sectors.
(Reuters) -Canadian miner Barrick Gold said on Wednesday it had submitted an arbitration request to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, to settle a disagreement with Mali over its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine complex. Barrick, the world's second-largest gold miner based on production, and the Mali junta have been in dispute since 2023 over a contract for Barrick based on the country's new mining rules. The fight has led to several levels of escalation, including Mali issuing an arrest warrant for Barrick CEO Mark Bristow this month.
From MicroStrategy splitting its stock to major banks acquiring crypto firms, bitcoin is about to enter its “Wall Street” era.
The celebrity lawyer is behind the filing of the civil case accusing Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 at an afterparty for the VMA awards. Jay-Z denied the allegations, calling them "idiotic," and claimed Buzbee attempted to "blackmail" him. He said in a statement: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion." Now Buzbee is suing the rapper's company for alleged conspiracy to "obstruct justice."
(Reuters) -Conagra Brands on Thursday joined rival General Mills in trimming its annual profit forecast and warning that price cuts on its products across grocery, snacks and frozen food items to spark demand will weigh on margins. Consumers, wary of higher grocery prices, have turned to cheaper private label brands, hurting sales at packaged food companies including Conagra, Campbell's Co, Kraft Heinz and JM Smucker. Conagra, which typically caters to more budget-strapped customers, said volumes improved in the snacking and staples categories such as microwave popcorn, and frozen vegetables on the back of promotions, thought it remains cautious on deep discounting.