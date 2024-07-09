Cloud storage firm Nasuni valued at about $1.2 billion in majority investment led by Vista

(Reuters) - Cloud storage firm Nasuni has been valued at about $1.2 billion through a majority investment led by Vista Equity Partners, the companies said on Tuesday.

Private equity firms TCV and KKR & Co. will join Vista in investing in Boston-based Nasuni, which provides hybrid cloud solutions to over 850 enterprise customers.

The transaction, for which no further details were disclosed, is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The investment in Nasuni, which was founded in 2009, comes after Vista and Blackstone completed their acquisition of Australia's energy market software provider Energy Exemplar. Vista also acquired a majority stake in TRG Screen in October 2023.

In April, healthcare IT firm Model N entered an agreement to be taken private by Vista for about $1.25 billion. Vista had also announced the sale of PowerSchool Holdings to Bain Capital in take-private transaction valued at about $5.6 billion in June.

BofA Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Nasuni. KKR will make its investment through the Next Generation Technology III Fund.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)