Clouds increase overnight Monday, rain chances Tuesday
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
A Canadian man was killed and six people are missing after a 56-metre luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off the Sicilian capital, Palermo, the Italian Coast Guard says.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
PETROPAVOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (AP) — One of Russia’s most active volcanoes has erupted, spewing plumes of ash 5 kilometers (3 miles) into the sky over the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula and briefly triggering a “code red” warning for aircraft.
Ernesto has regained Category 1 hurricane strength with 75 mph sustained winds Sunday as it headed toward Atlantic Canada, following its thrashing of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
As non-stop rain poured over Southern Quebec on Aug. 9, James Murchison and his wife made their way into Montreal from Ottawa on Highway 40. They'd given themselves four hours to do so, despite the trip normally taking two. Murchison had planned drinks with friends in the city around 8:30 p.m. and the couple was staying at his in-laws to attend a wedding over the weekend. When they hit Kirkland on the western edge of Montreal island, traffic suddenly slowed. Water began to rise around them until
Folks across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will need to pay close attention to the weather Sunday, with a severe storm threat that includes a tornado chance for some locales in all three provinces
HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.
The weekend could conclude with another round of severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario, so make sure you stay weather-aware and be alert
According to the Ocean Conservancy, in some parts of the world, oarfish "are seen as being harbingers of bad news, particularly disasters or destruction"
Less than a month after a catastrophic flood, the Greater Toronto Region got hit with record breaking rainfall on Saturday, submerging roads and cars. Noor Ra’fat details rescue efforts, and looks at why municipalities should be prepared for a future with more frequent storms.
Localized flooding is possible beneath storms and tropical downpours on Monday
Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday
Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.
Hurricane Ernesto continues to churn in the Atlantic basin with impacts to the Atlantic provinces late Sunday night. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters on Sunday scrambled to put out a wildfire sweeping parts of the Atlantic island of Madeira's south coast, a popular tourist destination, with strong winds complicating efforts to tackle the blaze. The wildfire, which started on Wednesday in a remote rural area of Ribeira Brava has spread to the neighbouring municipality of Camara de Lobos, and now has three fronts, island authorities said. Nearly 200 firefighters, backed by 38 vehicles are tackling the fire but high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are complicating efforts to combat the flames.
Potent setup is bring severe weather into the Prairies on Sunday with very large hail and the risk of tornadoes as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet provides more details.
