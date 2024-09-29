Clouds and stray showers

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
- United Press International
Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
- CNN
Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
- CNN
Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
- The Weather Network
Helene sabotages southern Ontario's spectacular fall weekend weather
Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario
- Bloomberg
Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyNJ Transit,
- The Conversation
How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun’s surface for billions of years?
Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.
- People
After Helene, Hurricane Isaac Is Strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean, Here’s Where It’s Headed
Hurricane Isaac isn't expected to cause any damage to the U.S., the National Hurricane Center announced
- The Weather Network - Video
Man and dog rescued from sea during Helene's peak
A man and his pooch adrift at sea during Hurricane Helene were among many in Florida who had emergency officials to thank for keeping them safe.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical Atlantic is still bustling even after Helene's exit
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network
Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
- United Press International
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
- The Weather Network
Deadly Helene weakens as it moves over Georgia, but strong impacts remain
Helene is now a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 4 major hurricane in Florida late Thursday night. Helene continues to batter the South with damaging winds, flooding rains, and life-threatening storm surge
- Bloomberg
Helene Leaves US South Reeling From Flooding and Power Outages
(Bloomberg) -- Rescue missions are underway across the US South as the region reels from historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, which has killed at least 52 people and knocked out power to millions, putting stress on aging dams and leaving behind potential losses of more than $100 billion. Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus Exp
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
Is climate change affecting fall foliage in western WA? Here’s what the latest data says
Earlier summers and warmer falls can affect when the leaves change color every fall. Here’s what that means for foliage in Washington state.
- BBC
Deadly Helene floods spread to more US states
Rescues continue as huge areas of the south-eastern US struggle with floods from Storm Helene.
- The Canadian Press
Rescuers save and assist hundreds as Helene's storm surge and rain create havoc
Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.
- The Canadian Press
John as a tropical storm hits Mexico's Pacific coast a 2nd time
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm John made its second landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday, while in its wake authorities in the resort city of Acapulco called for help from anyone with a boat to deal with the flooding.
- People
At Least 40 Dead and Millions Without Power After Hurricane Helene Made Landfall: What We Know So Far
Helene was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall, but has since been downgraded
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce move through the open Atlantic far from land
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was a Category 2 storm far from land in the North Atlantic on Saturday, while Tropical Storm Joyce continued its path over open water well to the east of the Caribbean.