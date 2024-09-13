A cloudy & cooler finish to the week

Latest Stories
The Population Collapse of Easter Island Never Happened. Scientists Uncovered the Truth.
Well, maybe not everything. More like one big thing.
- The Weather Network
Aurora alert: lights may sparkle over Canada Thursday night
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
- Miami Herald
The next tropical storm could form in the Atlantic soon. It’s headed west, slowly
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
- Miami Herald
Hurricane Francine weakens to a tropical storm. Three other systems tracked in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
- The Canadian Press
An earthquake shakes the Los Angeles area as wildfires rage nearby
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
- The Weather Network
Sprawling storm plasters Prairies with rain, funnel cloud risk
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
- The Weather Network
Storm risk creeps into Alberta and Saskatchewan with influx of rainfall
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
- People
'Stout' Snake Gets Collected for Nature Survey. Then It Vomits Up Two More Snakes — One Living!
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
- The Canadian Press
Wildfires in Southern California torch dozens of homes and force thousands to evacuate
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Ileana forms in Pacific off Mexico, heads toward Los Cabos resorts
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said, and was heading on a forecast path that would take it over or near the resort-studded area of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
- The Canadian Press
Most of Canada is predicted to have a warmer-than-normal fall: The Weather Network
TORONTO — Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
- The Conversation
Baleen whales are among the biggest creatures on Earth – science is revealing new secrets about their size
Baleen whales include the blue whale, the largest animal ever known.
- Storyful
Alabama Beach Closed as Region Braces for Hurricane Francine
Swimming was prohibited in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Wednesday, September 11, as the region braced for the impact of Hurricane Francine.Francine was expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Weather warnings of varying severity were in place for coastal communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.Storm surges of up to four feet were possible along the Alabama coast, the NWS said. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices in Canada drop to lowest national average since February
Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
- Anfield Watch
Liverpool win an environmental award for club's TRAILBLAZING sustainability scheme
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
- The Weather Network
Earth saw its warmest August on record as unprecedented heat persists
August was our fifteenth consecutive month with record-high temperatures around the world, NOAA said
- The Weather Network
What does a classic fall storm look like in your part of Canada?
Nor’easters, southeasters, and Colorado Lows dominate the headlines heading into the fall months
- Bloomberg
China Braces for Another Typhoon After Yagi Slammed South Coast
(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Bebinca is forecast to hit the east coast of China early Monday, threatening to bring excessive rainfall that could disrupt oil refineries and LNG import terminals and paralyze transport.Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025NYC Transit Capital Upgrades Fac
- Deadline
Malibu Shaken By 4.7 Earthquake & Aftershocks; SoCal Breaks Record For Most Mag-4 & Above Quakes In Single Year
UPDATED with more details: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Malibu and nearby communities at 7:28 a.m. today, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 2.8 aftershock arrived just minutes later, followed by four more ranging from 2.7-3.5 in the next hour-plus. The first quake, originally reported as a 5.1 but later downgraded, was centered five miles …
- CBC
Calgary mayor says water restrictions could be lifted in 10 days
City of Calgary officials now say the repair work on the city's most critical water main is expected to be complete by the weekend, meaning water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected."This new construction timeline means that you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We can actually see the finish line now."Gondek said rainy conditions could impact the backfilling and paving proc