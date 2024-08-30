Cloudy and cooler today, storms late Saturday
Folks across southern Ontario will dodge severe storms as the long weekend kicks off on Friday
A strong front will move across Ontario Friday bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest timing.
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Hone
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado's ambitious wolf reintroduction program after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock, marking an early stumble in the voter-driven initiative.
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.
A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
P.E.I. wild blueberry growers know the price they will be getting for their berries earlier than they did last year, when they found out only after the harvest season.But again this year, that price is lower than what the president of the association says they need to keep the industry viable. Benny Nabuurs has 400 acres of wild blueberries in the Cardigan area of eastern P.E.I., and has been in the business for 35 years. He's also president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association. "The
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
More than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations, authorities said Thursday. (AP Video by Vaggelis Kousioras)
An approaching system will kick off thunderstorms across south eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. Main hazards are winds, hail, and rain. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Heatstroke is a dangerous illness caused by heat and runners are at increasing risk as climate change creates more hot days. It can damage organs and kill if not quickly treated. A lot of races aren't prepared to offer the right care. (AP Video: Jeff Roberson)
People in Huron County are jumping at the opportunity to help new furry faces rescued by the Huron County Humane Society.
This South Carolina community just saved a 200-year-old oak tree from being cut down because of construction. Here’s how you could do the same if necessary.