Cloudy and cooler today, storms late Saturday

P.E.I. wild blueberry growers know the price they will be getting for their berries earlier than they did last year, when they found out only after the harvest season.But again this year, that price is lower than what the president of the association says they need to keep the industry viable. Benny Nabuurs has 400 acres of wild blueberries in the Cardigan area of eastern P.E.I., and has been in the business for 35 years. He's also president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association. "The