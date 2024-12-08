Cloudy but warm Sunday. Tracking rain Sunday night-Tuesday
Drivers travelling on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario found themselves stranded for hours as a major snow storm hit the region Thursday causing collisions and closures. Motorists who spoke to CBC News from their vehicles said they called local and provincial police many times but received no answers, adding they weren't prepared to be stuck for such a long time. "We are now many hours deep into this, sitting still on the road and nobody has come to check on us," said Craig Sears in an interv
Snow squall watches and warnings are widespread across Ontario, with more heavy snow and dangerous travel expected into the weekend. Get ready for a major warm-up by Sunday
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
Millions of tons of coal ash leftover from burning the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel sit in ponds and landfills across the US. But this waste may also be a treasure trove for the rare earth elements needed to propel the world toward clean energy.
The animal "lunged at the woman" in the attack in northern Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, police said
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
Another clipper to bring wide spread snow across southern Ontario as through the weekend with some regions seeing up to 30 cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
A malfunction at the Aishihik hydro dam destroyed three turbines. Paul Murchison with Yukon Energy says the company brought in a specialized team to repair the damage.
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues overnight
Get ready for an active couple of days as a growing system treks across every province in Canada
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
Canada's list of at-risk species is getting longer. The federal committee that maintains the list on Thursday added five species that it deems threatened or endangered — the two most severe categories short of disappearing from Canada — bringing the total to 860. It reassessed the status of seven others. The list is a snapshot of Canada's rich biodiversity — and the complex challenges it faces. The small army of volunteers behind the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSE
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An increase in the number of earthquakes under a volcano near Alaska’s largest city this year has geologists paying attention.
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
Parts of western and central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning this weekend, with the Saskatoon, Battlefords and Lloydminster regions expected to see strong winds and up to 20 centimetres of snow.A system is expected to hit the province Saturday evening and continue into Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in alerts issued Saturday morning.As of early Saturday afternoon, the warnings stretched from the area around Lloydminster in western Saskatchewan in a line to the s
Heavy rain will impact the B.C. coastline through the weekend, with the risk for some localized flooding
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has confirmed new rules for wind and solar energy projects it says are needed to protect the environment, food security and the province's scenery.
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance on Friday assured residents of western North Carolina still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene that they haven't been forgotten as he surveyed storm wreckage and talked to first responders in one of his first public appearances since the election.
A driver on the Isle of Man found his way blocked pretty much every way he turned on Saturday, December 7, after Storm Darragh toppled trees across roads.Footage by Tom Poole shows the blocked roads,Poole told Storyful that it took him “2 hours to get 7 miles across the island.”According to local media, the storm toppled more than 50 trees and power poles. Credit: Tom Poole via Storyful