Clovis North football team overcomes adversity, secures victory against Clovis High

Another test was passed by the Clovis North football team.

The defending Central Section and Tri-River Athletic Conference champions got going in the second quarter outscoring Clovis 21-7 en route to a 35-14 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We liked the way we finished the half,” Clovis North coach Mike Jacot said. “I thought we had a slow start to Clovis High. Have to come ready to play. They did a great job physically against the run game. They punched us in the mouth offensively with their run game. It kind of gave us a taste of our medicine.

“The way we responded, we could have on hand this game go down the wire, but I was really proud of the way we finished the half and the way we came out in the second half and got some things going.”

Clovis North trailed 14-7 in the second quarter before responding and scoring the next 28 points.

Many big plays were made especially when

Lucas Smith completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Tyree Sams with 1:10 left in the second quarter. Then Mon’trell Beasley intercepted Deagan Rose’s pass with 46 seconds left.

Few plays later, Smith connected on a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ray-man Hamm with 28 seconds left.

Clovis North had to play without starting quarterback Davis Wilson who had to leave because of an injury.

“Mon’trell with a huge interception,” Jacot said. “He’s the guy that needs some confidence. I was like you did that in the Valley championship game when he made the big interception. So another big play by him on Senior night of all things.”

Clovis North opened the TRAC with a win over Central at Koligian Stadium.

Next up is Buchanan followed by Clovis West and Clovis East.

“That’s status quo,” Jacot said. “We experienced this last year. I think we’re kind of in the same position. I don’t think people really think we’re as good as we were last year. I’ve been saying it all along: we’re going to get better as the season wears on. We have some young guys playing in key positions that need experience and we’re getting it game-by-game.”

Predictions results

The Bee didn’t fare will in the Week 8 predictions.

Just one prediction was accurate when Hanford defeated Tulare Union.

Other than that, it was a whiff and a miss.

The Bee picked Clovis, Madera, Clovis West and Kingsburg to win its games.

Obviously that didn’t happen.

The Bee is now 34-9.

Top 25 fared

1. Clovis East (7-0) defeated Central 34-26

2. Clovis (6-1) lost to Clovis North 35-14

3. Clovis North (5-2) defeated Clovis 35-14

4. Central (5-2) lost to Clovis East 34-26

5. Bakersfield (7-0) defeated Centennial 22-21

6. Hanford (7-0) defeated Tulare Union 33-8

7. Tulare Union (6-1) lost to Hanford 33-8

8. Frontier (3-4) lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 25-20

9. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-3) defeated Frontier 25-20

10. Buchanan (5-1) defeated Clovis West 6-5

11. Clovis West (3-4) lost to Buchanan 6-5

12. Sanger (5-2) defeated Garza 34-20

13. Shafter (6-1) defeated Delano 41-13

14. Arroyo Grande (6-1) defeated Lompoc 17-14

15. Golden West (6-1) defeated Porterville 28-14

16. Centennial (5-2) lost to Bakersfield 22-21

17. Sunnyside (3-4) defeated Hoover 57-6

18. Bakersfield Christian (5-2) defeated Highland 47-10

19. Tehachapi (5-2) defeated North 48-7

20. Lemoore (4-3) defeated Mission Oak 17-7

21. Independence (4-3) defeated Ridgeview 21-12

22. San Joaquin Memorial (5-2) defeated Edison 40-6

23. Highland (4-3) lost to Bakersfield Christian 47-10

24. Coalinga (7-0) defeated Avenal 40-0

25. Bullard (4-3) defeated Madera 24-14