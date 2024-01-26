CLRC has new plans

The Columbia Lake Recreation Centre (CLRC) has many plans for the new year.

Located on ?Akisq’nuk First Nation, the CLRC is offering new youth programs, such as soccer, dodgeball, and basketball.

“It’s great to see [the children] enjoying themselves, and new skills improve week after week because I, as the coach, can see the development,” said Tom Smith.

The new year also brings a collaboration between CLRC and Little Badger Early Learning. They have launched an Indigenous youth sports night every Tuesday, available free to all First Nation youngsters ages six to 12. Smith hopes to see many children take part.

Another activity in the collaboration with Little Badgers is a fun family day on the last Saturday of every month. Smith added they want to focus on giving families healthy lifestyle choices with a catalogue of sports and activities at the rec centre.

Smith told the Pioneer that sports camps, tournaments, and a leadership program will be available this summer.

“I want to see this year as offering a wide range of sports, collaborating with other youth services in the area, and helping local schools with their delivery, structured sport recesses, and extracurricular clubs,” Smith explained.

If you are interested in learning more, visit https://columbialakereccentre.com/home.

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer