Club America vs. Santos Laguna Live Stream: Where to Watch Liga MX Semifinal Online and on TV

The second leg of the Liga MX semifinal between Club America and Santos Laguna will take place on Sunday as the Mexican outfits fight for a place in the final.

Club America finished second in the Liga MX table, behind only Toluca, and comfortably beat Pumas UNAM to reach the quarterfinal.

However it's Santos who enter Sunday's second leg with a strong lead, after winning Thursday's match 4-1 at home.

Osvaldo Martinez opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Cecilio Dominguez equalized for America.

But then Julio Furch scored twice and Edwin Cetre added a fourth with 11 minutes remaining to put Santos within touching distance of the final.

On the other side of the draw, Club Tijuana beat Toluca 2-1.

Here, Newsweek provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the crucial second leg clash:

What time is the Club America vs Santos Laguna kick-off?

Club America vs Santos will begin at 7 p.m. local time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where is the second leg being played?

The second leg of the semifinal will take place at the home of Club America, the Estadio Azteca.

It holds up to 87,000 people.

What TV channel is Tijuana vs Toluca on?

It will be shown live on Univision Deportes in the U.S.

In Mexico, the game will be aired on ESPN2 Norte.

Can I live stream Tijuana vs Toluca?

Yes, it is being streamed live online.

Fanatiz.com is giving away a 14-day free trial, which includes the match.

