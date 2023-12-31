Clutch shots propels Sanger to a win over Clovis in the Clovis Elks Classic championship

The Sanger High boys basketball team are the 2023 Clovis Elks Classic champions.

The Apaches rallied for a 56-51 victory over Clovis in the championship game of the 43rd Clovis Elks Classic.

“We grinded it out tonight,” Sanger coach Al Alvarado said. “We talk to our players about staying together through adversity and believe in each other. They showed some growth tonight.”

Sanger (11-5) had trailed 40-34 in the fourth quarter before the Apaches hit three 3-pointers to end up pulling away.

Nolan Wilson’s 3-pointer gave Sanger a 43-42 lead. He finished the game with 12 points, while Caleb Ramirez led the way with 15 points. Wilson, who made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, was named the most valuable player.

The Cougars (10-8) were paced by Jackson Scarbrough, who finished with 14 points.

“This was a great tournament to win,” Alvarado said. “And it does give us more confidence. We still have more work to do.”

In other games, Buchanan defeated Reno 55-33 in the third-place game.

In Visalia, North defeated Tulare Western 56-54 in the 72nd annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational championship.