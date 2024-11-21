CMA Awards 2024 recap: All the biggest wins and epic performances

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 2024 CMA Awards Wednesday night.

Morgan Wallen, who had the most nominations going into the evening, took home the coveted entertainer of the year award. He was not in attendance to accept the award.

Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson took home best male and female vocalist of the year, respectively. Stapleton also took home song of the year and single of the year for his hit "White Horse."

Cody Johnson brought home the award for album of the year for "Leather."

Music video of the year went to Wilson for her "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" video.

Megan Moroney was honored with the new artist of the year award.

The star-studded show was co-hosted by Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Nov 20, 11:06 PM

Morgan Wallen wins entertainer of the year

Morgan Wallen took home the CMA Award for entertainer of the year.

PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs on night one of his One Night at a Time tour, Sept. 20, 2024, in Knoxville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Wallen wasn't in attendance to accept the award, so presenter Jeff Bridges accepted on his behalf.

PHOTO: (L-R) Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Jeff Bridges and Peyton Manning speak onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Other nominees in the category included Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.





Nov 20, 11:05 PM

Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes perform Tom Petty's 'American Girl'

Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes came together on the CMA Awards stage for an epic performance of Tom Petty's classic song, "American Girl."



PHOTO: Molly Tuttle, Dierks Bentley and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes perform at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Nov. 20, 2024. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Nov 20, 10:57 PM

Jelly Roll performs 'Liar' with Keith Urban

Jelly Roll took the stage to perform his song "Liar" with Keith Urban on guitar.



The pair performed the song, which is from Jelly Roll's "Beautifully Broken" album, with a choir and blazing fire in the background.



PHOTO: Keith Urban and Jelly Roll perform onstage at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Nov. 20, 2024. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Nov 20, 10:57 PM

Lainey Wilson wins female vocalist of the year

Lainey Wilson took home the CMA Award for female vocalist of the year.



During her acceptance speech, Wilson thanked her mom and dad, as well as the broader country music community.



"Man, this community has wrapped its arms around me and lifted me up from the get-go," she said.



PHOTO: Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year Award onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)



"I've always been told that if you feel like you got a gift, you're supposed to share it," she continued, "and I think that means whether you drive a tractor or pour coffee, make people smile or laugh, whatever that is, I think you're supposed to share that gift. And I just want to say thank y'all so much for letting me share mine."



Other nominees in the category included Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves.





Nov 20, 10:44 PM

Eric Church performs his song 'Darkest Hour'

Eric Church performed his song "Darkest Hour" at the 2024 CMA Awards.



Church released the song in October and donated all of his publishing royalties from the song in perpetuity to providing relief for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

PHOTO: Eric Church performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Nov 20, 10:38 PM

Luke Bryan performs his song 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It'

CMA Awards co-host Luke Bryan took the stage to perform his song "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



The song, which was released in April, is featured on the "American Idol" host's album "Mind of a Country Boy," which was released in September.



PHOTO: Luke Bryan performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Nov 20, 10:35 PM

Chris Stapleton wins male vocalist of the year

Chris Stapleton took home the CMA Award for male vocalist of the year on Wednesday. This is his eighth win in the category.



"I love all of y'all so much," Stapleton said in his acceptance speech, adding that it was an honor to be nominated in the category. He also gave a shoutout to his kids, telling them they could "go to bed now."



Other nominees in the category included Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.



PHOTO: Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year Award during the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Nov 20, 10:31 PM

Ashley McBryde honors Kris Kristofferson with moving performance

Ashley McBryde paid tribute to the late singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson with a moving performance of his song "Help Me Make It Through the Night."



Kristofferson died in September. He was 88.

PHOTO: Ashley McBryde performs the In Memoriam segment at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)





Nov 20, 10:21 PM

George Strait accepts Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

George Strait accepted the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday night after a star-studded tribute performance of some of his biggest hits.



"First of all, I want to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ," he began. "And I want to thank the CMAs for adding my name to the incredible artists on this small list of recipients carrying the name of the icon, Willie Nelson."



"I want to thank all of these great artists who performed some of my songs that I've recorded over the years," he said in reference to Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and Chris Stapleton. "It's amazing to hear y'all do them. I'm so glad I got them before you."

PHOTO: George Strait accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Strait shouted out his wife, Norma, to whom he said he will have been married for "an amazing 53 years" this December.



He also sent love to his son, his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren.





Nov 20, 10:17 PM

Star-studded group of country artists honor George Strait

Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson took the CMA Awards stage to pay tribute to country music legend George Strait, who was honored Wednesday night with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.



Wilson performed Strait's "Amarillo by Morning," Johnson sang "Give It Away," Johnson, McCollum and Lambert sang "Troubadour," and Stapleton and Strait performed "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame."

PHOTO: (L-R) Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"He's always been authentically Texas and authentically country," Wilson said of Strait in a brief speech.

PHOTO: performs at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

