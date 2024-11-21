CMA Awards 2024 winners list: Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson crowned vocalists of the year
The 58th annual Country Music Association Awards kicked off in Nashville on Wednesday evening, honoring this year's top country music performances, songs and stars.
During a night of musical entertainment and memorable moments, newly crowned vocalists of the year Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton won big at the ceremony, which broadcasted from Music City's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Another highlight was a star-studded tribute to George Strait's discography, with the 72-year-old "King of Country Music" himself performing and accepting the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nominees dueled it out for the evening's accolades, which included the new artist of the year, single of the year, album of the year and the coveted entertainer of the year title — the night's biggest award, which went to Morgan Wallen. The evening's top nominees were Wilson, Stapleton, Wallen, Cody Johnson and Post Malone.
Read on for the winners in the night's biggest categories.
Single of the year
WINNER: “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey, Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry, Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson, Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Album of the year
WINNER: "Leather" – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves, Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
"Fathers & Sons" – Luke Combs, Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
"Higher" – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
"Whitsitt Chapel" – Jelly Roll, Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens, Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
Song of the year
WINNER: “White Horse,” Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
“Burn It Down,” Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
“Dirt Cheap,” Songwriter: Josh Phillips
“I Had Some Help,” Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
“The Painter,” Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
Female vocalist of the year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Male vocalist of the year
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
WINNER: Old Dominion
Lady A
Little Big Town
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
WINNER: Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Musical event of the year
WINNER: “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green), Producer: Will Bundy
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves), Producer: Zach Bryan
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church), Producer: Joey Moi
Musician of the year
WINNER: Charlie Worsham – Guitar
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley - Guitar
Music video of the year
WINNER: “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson, Director: Patrick Tracy
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), Director: Chris Villa
“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney, Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney
New artist of the year
WINNER: Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
