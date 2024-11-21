CMA Awards 2024 winners list: Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson crowned vocalists of the year

The 58th annual Country Music Association Awards kicked off in Nashville on Wednesday evening, honoring this year's top country music performances, songs and stars.

During a night of musical entertainment and memorable moments, newly crowned vocalists of the year Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton won big at the ceremony, which broadcasted from Music City's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Another highlight was a star-studded tribute to George Strait's discography, with the 72-year-old "King of Country Music" himself performing and accepting the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominees dueled it out for the evening's accolades, which included the new artist of the year, single of the year, album of the year and the coveted entertainer of the year title — the night's biggest award, which went to Morgan Wallen. The evening's top nominees were Wilson, Stapleton, Wallen, Cody Johnson and Post Malone.

Read on for the winners in the night's biggest categories.

Single of the year

WINNER: “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey, Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry, Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson, Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Album of the year

WINNER: "Leather" – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves, Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

"Fathers & Sons" – Luke Combs, Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

"Higher" – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

"Whitsitt Chapel" – Jelly Roll, Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens, Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the year

WINNER: “White Horse,” Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

“Burn It Down,” Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap,” Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help,” Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter,” Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Female vocalist of the year

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Male vocalist of the year

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

WINNER: Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

WINNER: Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical event of the year

WINNER: “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green), Producer: Will Bundy

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves), Producer: Zach Bryan

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church), Producer: Joey Moi

Musician of the year

WINNER: Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley - Guitar

Music video of the year

WINNER: “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson, Director: Patrick Tracy

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), Director: Chris Villa

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney, Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney

New artist of the year

WINNER: Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CMA Awards 2024: See the full winners list