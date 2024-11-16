The CMA Awards Lineup Has Country Music Fans Riled Up

The 58th Annual CMA Awards is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, and after the latest performance lineup announcement, fans can hardly contain their excitement for country’s biggest night.

As you may know, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, and Peyton Manning are joining forces to host the highly-anticipated awards show. As if the trio’s energy isn’t high enough to set the tone, viewers can look forward to a can’t-miss opening performance by Chris Stapleton and Post Malone, followed by solo live acts throughout the night from both Chris and Posty, as well as Shaboozey, Ashley McBryde, Lainey, and Luke. Fans can also anticipate collaborations from Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims and Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Suffice to say, the 58th Annual CMA Awards is gearing up to be the ultimate mid-week endorphin boost—and fans are counting down the days.



“Awesome lineup,” one fan applauded on Instagram. “Cannot wait for this,” someone else exclaimed. “Oh it’s gunna be gooood,” another fan emphasized. “Can’t wait to hear Malone and Stapleton,” someone else wrote. “Count me in for Teddy and Thomas,” one fan excitedly commented. “Oh snap! My girl Lainey is hosting and singing! Yes let’s go get them awards,” another fan chimed in.

In the caption of the announcement post on Instagram, the Country Music Association hinted that more live acts may hit the stage. Hopeful as ever, many fans are flooding the comments section rooting for a Morgan Wallen appearance. Meanwhile, others are wishing for Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Moroney to make the cut. Only time will tell!

UPDATED: It looks like some fans are getting their wish! The CMA released a new batch of presenters on November 14, adding Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Bailey Zimmerman to the list!

