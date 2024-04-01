CMPD officer had $900 of suspect’s money in his car, got caught by sergeant, according to new details in court records

A court record provides new details in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer’s criminal case, alleging he took nine $100 bills from a man under arrest, told a supervisor that he wasn’t planning to steal the money but still apologized.

Police Officer Henry Chapman, 49, was arrested by his own department March 15 on an embezzlement charge. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday, according to court records.

What happened?

Police released few details about Chapman’s arrest two weeks ago. But an affidavit filed in court provides information.

On March 14, police arrested a man on an federal warrant and gave him a speeding ticket. Chapman drove the man and $7,911 he was in possession of to CMPD’s University City division office, according to the affidavit.

When another officer showed up to search the man and take him to jail, the suspect “stated that Officer Chapman was stealing his money” and that Chapman had it between his legs, the affidavit says.

A sergeant walked up to the group and Chapman “was fidgeting around in his vehicle,” got out and emptied his pockets in front of his fellow officers. Chapman said he didn’t have any money, according to the affidavit.

But the suspect saw it in the driver’s door of Chapman’s car, and the sergeant then found nine $100 bills there, according to the court record. Chapman initially denied knowing the money was there but later approached the sergeant and admitted “to taking the money but stated that he wasn’t going to steal it.”

Chapman later apologized to two sergeants, records say.

The Observer asked the police if the department is reviewing other cases Chapman worked on. CMPD would not comment.

Chapman remains on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation by internal affairs, according to police.

Chapman’s attorney is Michael Greene, according to court records. He couldn’t be reached on Monday morning.

A call to a number listed as Chapman’s was not returned.