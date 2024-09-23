CMPD officer shot, injured at traffic stop in southwest Charlotte

A Charlotte police officer was shot and injured in southwest Charlotte Sunday evening when officers exchanged gunfire with someone during an attempted traffic stop, CMPD said.

A suspect also was shot and injured, police said.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8900 block of East Arrowood Road.

“Preliminary information indicates that officers attempted a traffic stop on the possible suspect vehicle when an exchange of gunfire occurred,” police posted on the social media platform X around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Both were taken to a hospital. Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.