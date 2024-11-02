CMS principal has message for parents after cafeteria fight involving flammable liquid

A CMS principal urged parents to talk with their kids about appropriate behavior after gasoline was splashed on students during a fight.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal urged parents to talk with their children about appropriate behavior after gasoline was splashed on students during a school cafeteria fight.

Two students were fighting at Rocky River High School in Mint Hill on Wednesday when one of the students “threw a flammable liquid, allegedly gasoline, but not confirmed,” according to a CMS statement. “Where the student acquired the liquid is unknown.”

The liquid “splashed on some students,” and the school was placed on a modified lockdown “to deescalate the situation,” principal David Legrand said in a message to parents.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Medic was dispatched to examine students involved,” Legrand said.

Medic evaluated 11 students after the 7 a.m. incident, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

“My daughter got the brunt,” parent Diesha Hawkins told WSOC. “She had to get her eyes flushed out. She is traumatized. My other daughter just got it in her hair

“What if she had a lighter?” Hawkins said, referring to a student involved in the fight. “She could’ve set them on fire. What if my daughter loses her eyesight?”

CMS did not say if anyone was disciplined.

In his message, Legrand reminded parents that “disruptive behavior” violates the CMS Code of Student Conduct and leads to disciplinary action.

“We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by speaking with your child(ren) about appropriate behavior at school,” Legrand said, “and reminding them about the consequences of their actions.”