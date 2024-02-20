CMS says teachers will be retrained after removal of ‘colored,’ ‘white’ door display

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it will retrain teachers after a photo of a Black History Month display at West Charlotte High School caused a stir on social media last week.

The picture shows two doors decorated for Black History Month, with one reading “colored entrance” and the other, “white entrance.” A sign that says “Sears Department Store - 1930” hangs above. The display hearkens back to the days of Jim Crow, an era when state and local laws legalized racial segregation during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Critics of the display said it had the potential to upset and marginalize Black students.

In response to online complaints, the displays were removed hours after being put up on Feb. 14, according to a statement issued by CMS. WCCB first reported on the display.

“The school district is required to provide social studies and history lessons to all our students in an age-appropriate manner. Teachers at West Charlotte High School decorated doors that displayed inappropriate content,” CMS said in the statement. “The activity is not aligned to state standards or with CMS curriculum and approved lesson plans.”

The district also said its teachers will be retrained in the specific social studies curriculum practices that can be used in lesson plans and teaching moving forward.

Commenters online offered mixed feelings about the displays. While some called them offensive, others said they were poignant reminders of the realities of segregation.

“This brought the past front and center in a way many of us today have never experienced firsthand,” said one Facebook commenter. “This was the reality not too long ago. That’s the lesson right there.”

Another commenter, who echoed that sentiment, said, “I think these kinds of things make this history more real so conversations can be had and perspectives gained. I think it’s great.”

However, others called the door displays “distasteful” and worried about the negative emotional impact they could have on Black students.

“Just because it’s giving a moment of reality does not make it okay for anyone to have to go through anything similar to our ancestors,” said another commenter on Facebook. “It’s out of line.”