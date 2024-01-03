CMSD hosts career fair Wednesday and Thursday

CBC

A Vancouver lawyer accused of filing a groundless pseudolegal lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been banned from practising law in British Columbia while the province's law society investigates a complaint.Naomi Arbabi was temporarily suspended on Dec. 28 after an interim action board of the Law Society of B.C. "determined that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public," according to an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday."The suspension will last until the