CN, CP already halting shipments ahead of possible lockout
Canadian National Railway has formally notified the Teamsters union that it would start locking out union workers early on Thursday, following a similar move by Canadian Pacific Kansas City.
Canadian National Railway has formally notified the Teamsters union that it would start locking out union workers early on Thursday, following a similar move by Canadian Pacific Kansas City.
OTTAWA — Two sectors were responsible for the majority of corporate capital gains earned in Canada over five years but added no new jobs over that time span, a new study found.
Gas stations are routine stops for most people, but they also present opportunities for criminals to take advantage of those who are unaware. Before you fill up your tank next time, it's important to...
Jake Loy, now 19, lost control of the Honda Civic in March 2022, killing passengers Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon and Finlay Johns, all 16.
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea. A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai Court considered Black's appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post. Black's defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia's RIA state news agency reported earlier.
(Bloomberg) -- Circle K operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. made a proposal to take over much larger rival and 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings Co., in what would be the biggest foreign takeover of a Japanese company. A merger would create the world’s top operator of roughly 100,000 convenience stores.Most Read from BloombergA Floating Island in Baltimore Raises Hope for a Waterfront Revival‘Train Lovers’ Organize to Support Harris and Walz in Presidential BidA Warehouse Store Promises Housi
You've hit the million-dollar mark in your retirement savings. Congratulations! But now comes the tricky part: figuring out how much you can safely withdraw each year without running out of...
You don't need thousands of dollars to invest in stocks. You can buy them for less than $25 a share and get over 6% dividend yield. The post 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 6.4% That You Can Buy for Less Than $25 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
For the first time, Canada's two main railway companies - Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City - are on the verge of a simultaneous labor stoppage that could inflict billions of dollars' worth of economic damage. Contract talks between the Teamsters union and the companies usually take place a year apart, but in 2022, after the federal government introduced new rules on fatigue, CN requested a year-long extension to its existing deal rather than negotiate a new one. The Teamsters represent around 10,000 members who work as locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers and rail traffic controllers at the two companies in Canada.
We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer’s Hottest 10 Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against Jim Cramer’s other stock picks. In a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer talked about what he sees as Wall Street’s biggest oversights this earnings […]
Everything is going wrong. Oh, the humanity!
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's medical workers began a countrywide strike Saturday to protest the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in the eastern West Bengal state.
The family of an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, earlier this month is beginning to grieve.Jonas Klengenberg went missing from his home in Kugluktuk in the early morning of Aug. 1. The RCMP called off the official search for him on Aug. 9, after unsuccessful land and water searches of the Kugluktuk area.Helen Klengenberg, the child's great-aunt, told CBC the family believes he may have drowned."The family has accepted the fact that he may no longer be with us in life, but
The actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finished their four-day visit to Colombia on Aug. 18
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, according to economists who expect the Bank of Canada to continue cutting interest rates throughout the fall.
With the Canadian TSX up over 5% and positive market sentiment returning, investors are keenly watching how the Bank of Canada's interest rate decisions will shape future opportunities. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and stability for portfolios.
The incident happened near Carlyon Beach in Thurston County.