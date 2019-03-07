CNN's Chris Cuomo Nails Why We Need 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek 'Now More Than Ever'

CNN's Chris Cuomo called on "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek to fight his stage 4pancreatic cancer diagnosis "as you have never fought before

CNN’s Chris Cuomo called on “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek to fight his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis “as you have never fought before.”

The host of “Cuomo Prime Time” hailed Trebek, 78, after he shared the news of his diagnosis in a video on Wednesday, for being “someone who has always brought America together, literally for decades.”

“I don’t care what your race, color, creed, gender or bank account level, you’ve watched ‘Jeopardy,’” said Cuomo.

“Trebek is a major asset to our culture, not just to the game show. In a time of shallow beliefs and rampant truth abuse in our politics and beyond, every night he makes facts first,” Cuomo added. “We need him, now more than ever. So, Mr. Trebek, fight as you have never fought before.”

