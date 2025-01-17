CNN settles with US Navy veteran after $5 million defamation verdict

By Jack Queen

(Reuters) -CNN reached a settlement on Friday with a U.S. Navy veteran who helped evacuate people from Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrew from the country in 2021, a judge said on Friday, hours after a jury found the TV news outlet liable for defaming him.

The six-person jury decided CNN had to pay damages totaling $5 million. The settlement will avert a second phase of the trial that would have determined any punitive damages. The verdict followed a two-week trial in Panama City, Florida, state court.

Circuit Judge William Henry did not provide details of the deal in announcing the settlement in open court.

Plaintiff Zachary Young sued CNN in 2022, accusing the Warner Bros Discovery unit of destroying his reputation in a segment on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” by branding him as a profiteer who exploited desperate Afghans by charging exorbitant fees.

CNN stood by its story and denied defaming Young, though the network said in March 2022 that it regretted using the term “black market” to describe Young’s work.

A CNN representative said the network remains proud of its journalists but "will of course take what useful lessons we can from this case." The representative declined to offer details of the deal.

Young's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Young, wearing a dark suit and blue tie, smiled as Henry thanked the lawyers for their work before dismissing them.

The case stems from Young’s work as a security consultant helping corporations and charities extract people from Afghanistan after the Taliban swiftly took back control following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal.

In a segment on The Lead, CNN said “desperate Afghans” trying to escape the country were being “exploited” with “exorbitant” and “impossible” fees charged for evacuations.

The segment turned to focus on Young, displaying his name and photo next to a chyron saying evacuees faced a perilous “black market.”

“The sum and substance of the segment states and implies that Young marketed evacuations directly to Afghan citizens, that he exploited Afghan citizens, and that he sold them illegal goods/services on a black market,” Young said in his lawsuit.

(Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and David Gregorio)