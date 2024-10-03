CNN: Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault and battery in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup stylist for Garth Brooks alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019. The woman does not use her name and goes by Jane Roe in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. An email seeking comment from Brooks' publicist and attorney were not immediately answered.
The accuser says the country music star raped her in a hotel room in 2019 and engaged in other sexual misconduct while she worked for him.
Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery by a former makeup artist but has previously denied all claims.
A complaint was filed on Thursday, Oct. 3 against the country star by makeup artist Jane Roe
