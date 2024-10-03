CNN Host Hammers GOP Rep Over JD Vance’s Non-Answer on 2020 at Debate

CNN

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly pressed GOP Rep. Tom Emmer—who helped with JD Vance’s debate preparations—about the Ohio senator’s refusal to say that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate against Tim Walz.

On The Source, Collins asked Emmer if, during preparations, Vance’s response to Walz’s question was rehearsed. But Emmer wrongly insisted that Vance did respond to the simple question.

“He answered it. You don’t like the answer, but he answered it. This is something that you folks in the media want to focus on on a regular basis,” Emmer said, echoing what Vance told an audience earlier in the day. “Thank goodness JD Vance and Donald Trump are focused on the election and how to fix this country. So I think he did answer the question.”

Rather than directly answer Walz on Tuesday, Vance brought up a completely unrelated topic. “Tim,” he said, “I’m focused on the future: Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation?”

Gov. @Tim_Walz: "Did he lose the 2020 election?"



Sen. @JDVance: "Tim, I'm focused on the future. Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation?"



Walz: "That's a damning non-answer." pic.twitter.com/v0PXnbuewL — CSPAN (@cspan) October 2, 2024

On Wednesday, Emmer maintained that the topic is unimportant, despite Trump repeatedly making the false accusation since 2020 and despite Harris campaign focus group responses showing that Vance’s reaction to the question didn’t play well with undecided voters.

Collins then asked Emmer if he stands by his decision to ultimately certify the Electoral College count on Jan. 6, 2021—something that Vance hasn’t committed to doing. Emmer again echoed Vance’s oblique response during the debate about “focusing on the future,” even though Trump is once again the GOP presidential nominee.

“Kaitlan, we’re talking about an election that’s going to take place in 35 days. What are you doing talking about something that’s four years ago,” he said.

Collins quickly reminded him how Republicans’ presidential candidate hasn’t let his loss go. “Donald Trump is still talking about it from four years ago, with all due respect, congressman.”

Emmer forged ahead anyway. Collins later asked him if Vance’s debate response applies to Republicans writ-large.

Ex-Trump Aide Exposes Vance’s Big Lie from Debate

“So is that the tactic for Republicans? Just to not answer questions about that, and just move on and focus on immigration, focus on the economy—both very important issues. But as we can see by what Donald Trump is still saying, so is what happened with the election and his efforts to overturn it.”

Emmer side-stepped the question.

“Apparently, you don’t like my answer, either. What Donald Trump is saying is that he created an economy that works for everyone—one of the greatest economies this country’s ever seen. Kamala Harris, under her watch, they’ve created one of the worst for many Americans,” he said, eventually concluding that democracy-related topics are “just trying to distract from the issues that matter most.”

Collins rebutted: “It’s not that we don’t like your answer, congressman—it’s that it’s a question worth asking, given it is still very much a prevalent issue.”

