CNN reporter shows how civilians in Beirut are faring
CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh reports on mass civilian exodus and displacement from the edge of the southern suburbs in Beirut, Lebanon, which has been the focus of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes.
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just la
Vice President Kamala Harris says Project 2025 is a threat to Americans' safety. Let me set the record straight.
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
As a closer look at Trump’s rhetoric shows, it’s clear that he feels threatened by Zelensky, whom he has called "the greatest salesman in history."
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
"The people that you see leaving? Because nobody ever leaves," Donald Trump told rallygoers. "And when they do, I finish up quick."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google. "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
Ohio residents have lodged complaints to state Attorney General Dave Yost over Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about Kamala Harris signs.
‘People are saying he was a bad pick and in many ways he was,’ James Austin Johnson said on the first episode of SNL’s 50th season
OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.
Mark Robinson's campaign is mired in scandal after reports he had posted racist comments online.
Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.
Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday gave former President Trump until Tuesday to file any objection to her unsealing a dossier of evidence from special counsel Jack Smith in the federal Jan. 6 election interference case. In an electronic order, Chutkan gave Trump’s defense team the Oct. 1 deadline to counter Smith’s claim that the public should get to see the 180-page document dump in which ...
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
Derrick Anderson is running for office in Virginia. He's using a video of himself posing with a family for his campaign. The family isn't his.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has held talks over the possibility of expanding Israel's military offensive - as tanks were pictured on the country's border with Lebanon. In a statement on Saturday, Mr Gallant's office said he was conducting "an operational situation assessment" regarding what it called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena". Israeli tanks and troops were later pictured near the border, in what Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes said is the "clearest sign yet" that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah is "about to expand even further".