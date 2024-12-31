CNN New Year's Eve Live performers 2024: Who's on with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?
It's New Year's Eve 2024! One last day to say goodbye to this year and welcome in 2025.
There are a bunch of shows you can watch on December 31 2024 before the ball drops. One of them is New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN, which has had some awesome performers over the years.
This time? The list is equally star-studded. Here's a list of who you'll see sing or do some comedy:
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
Sting
Meghan Trainor
Shania Twain
Diplo
Roy Wood Jr.
Amber Ruffin
Michael Ian Black
Lil Jon
Mickey Guyton
Patti LaBelle
Whitney Cummings
Amy Sedaris
Sasheer Zamata
Ziwe
Adam Devine
