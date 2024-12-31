CNN New Year's Eve Live performers 2024: Who's on with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

LAJATICO, ITALY - JULY 19: Shania Twain attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios)

It's New Year's Eve 2024! One last day to say goodbye to this year and welcome in 2025.

There are a bunch of shows you can watch on December 31 2024 before the ball drops. One of them is New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN, which has had some awesome performers over the years.

This time? The list is equally star-studded. Here's a list of who you'll see sing or do some comedy:

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

Sting

Meghan Trainor

Shania Twain

Diplo

Roy Wood Jr.

Amber Ruffin

Michael Ian Black

Lil Jon

Mickey Guyton

Patti LaBelle

Whitney Cummings

Amy Sedaris

Sasheer Zamata

Ziwe

Adam Devine

More Pop Culture!

The 23 performers for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, including Carrie Underwood

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything we know about the Chad Powers Hulu series, including who's replacing Eli Manning

Best video games of 2024: Why we loved these 9 titles, from College Football 25 to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

This article originally appeared on For The Win: CNN New Year's Eve Live performers 2024: Who's on with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?