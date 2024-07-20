CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta Calls For 'Public Assessment' Of Trump's Injuries After Shooting

CNN’s chief medical correspondent is calling for a “public assessment” of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s injuries after the attempt on his life, arguing that voters deserve to know the results of a medical evaluation.

“A full public assessment of Trump’s injuries is necessary, for both the former president’s own health and the clarity it can provide for voters about the recovery of the man who could become president of the United States once again,” neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta wrote in a Friday article.

“The concern is that gunshot blasts near the head can cause injuries that aren’t immediately noticeable, such as bleeding in or on the brain, damage to the inner ear or even psychological trauma.”

The gunman who opened fire at a Trump campaign event last week in Pennsylvania killed one attendee and injured two others, while the former president said that a bullet “pierced” his right ear.

Although a spokesperson said shortly after the incident that Trump was “fine,” Gupta noted that “most of what we know about his injury is based on what we’ve seen in pictures and video, and from secondhand accounts.”

Following an attempt on his life, Donald Trump is pictured at the Republican National Convention with a bandage over his ear. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

“It’s not even clear that he was struck by a primary projectile from the rifle, a secondary projectile or a combination of both,” Gupta wrote of the shooting, which high-profile Republicans were quick to blame on political rhetoric from Democrats.

And despite sources telling the media that Trump underwent a CT scan showing no cause for alarm, Gupta warned that firearms can produce tremendous force and lead to unseen health effects.

“With that much power close to the head, there can be injuries beyond what’s visible,” he wrote.

“Presidents and presidential candidates are not required to share their medical histories with the public, but voters have said that the health conditions of their leaders matter to them in this election,” he added in reference to concerns about President Joe Biden.

“More information helps everyone make better decisions.”

