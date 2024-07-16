Co-op cybersecurity incident impacts local shelves

A widespread cyber event has impacted Co-op stores, causing system disruptions and empty shelves across Canada.

On June 27, Federated Co-operatives Ltd. posted notices about a cybersecurity incident via its website and social media.

“This is impacting some internal and customer-facing systems and could impact our current inventory of certain grocery items,” the initial statement said. The attack hit retail locations and cardlocks, including those under the umbrella of the Pincher Creek Co-op.

Social media users have speculated this event was a hack on Co-op’s systems.

This cyber incident has caused supply issues and empty shelves in western Canadian stores, including Pincher Creek’s food store.

“The cybersecurity incident has slowed down certain aspects of our business, but we are prioritizing key grocery items and consumer goods for delivery to local Co-ops,” said a social media post from the company.

Cardlock pumping stations were initially all offline due to the event. A week later, on July 4, Co-op was able to get all 398 of its cardlock locations back online.

The business affirmed in a series of social media posts that there is no sign of customer data being breached.

“As a member-owned and community-facing co-operative retailing system, we all appreciate your support now more than ever,” said a post.

For further updates on the cyber situation, watch for posts from Co-op on its website and across social media platforms.

Mia Parker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze