Coach ban in posh village 'would destroy business and turn it into ghost town'

A plan to ban tourist coaches in one of Britain's poshest villages would turn it into a "ghost town" and destroy businesses, locals say. Officials in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds are considering creating a ''no go'' area for buses carrying visitors. Parish councillors say they want to tackle ongoing issues including a lack of parking in one of the the area's most popular tourist destinations. Figures show in one year alone 238,000 people visited the village by coach or large minibus.