Coach Homicide Arrest
Sacramento police on Tuesday said a man was arrested in connection with the murder of an area football coach. Greg Najee Grimes, 31, was shot and killed in July 2022 outside of a nightclub in downtown Sacramento. His death gained national attention after the Sacramento Police Department partnered with the show "America's Most Wanted." Earlier this month, police identified 29-year-old Tahje Michael as the person they believe to be responsible for Grimes' death. Law enforcement officials found him in Fayetteville, North Carolina and he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.