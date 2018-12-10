Coach Lights Up Shanghai—And Hosts a Major After-Party With Chloë Grace Moretz, Kiko Mizuhara, and Blackpink’s Rosé and Jisoo

Story continues

It was a light-filled weekend in Shanghai for Coach 1941. For starters, the city is known for its brightly lit skyline on the Bund—do a quick image search if you haven’t seen it. On any given night, Shanghai generally feels like it’s bursting with excitement. On Friday, Coach designer Stuart Vevers kicked off his Pre-Fall show weekend with a rooftop cocktail party so guests could take in those iconic skyline views, including the evening’s surprise: the facade of an entire building lit up with a glittering Coach animation.

On Saturday, the good vibes continued at the men’s and women’s show, where Vevers introduced a new, slightly more polished direction for the ready-to-wear collections—and built an entire New York City street for the runway. As the models took their finale lap, a massive disco ball dropped from the ceiling, enormous restaurant and bar signs flickered to life in the background, and food carts of hot pretzels, dinosaur-shaped fries (modeled after Coach’s mascot, Rexy), and popcorn were rolled out for the after-party. Chloë Grace Moretz and New York models like Lexi Boling, Adesuwa Aighewi, and Dilone danced under the disco lights along with mega-celebrities from China, Japan, and Korea: Rosé and Jisoo of Blackpink, actresses Kiko Mizuhara and Hannah Quinlivan, and Insta-famous twins Ami and Aya Suzuki, among others.

Tom Bray of music collective Yeti Out (one of four artist collaborators Coach tapped for the show) played the DJ set, and if you made your way through the packed crowd, you’d find yourself in front of live graffiti art and break-dancers, too. All to say: The bar for Pre-Fall events has officially been raised.