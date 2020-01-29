Coach Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris & La’Darius Marshall On Netflix's "Cheer"

From the team behind "Last Chance U," Netflix’s new documentary series "Cheer" follows the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. Over the series, the team members face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one adrenaline pumping final competition. Coach Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris and La’Darius Marshall stopped by BUILD.