Coach Pittman optimistic about 2024 season
"The 2024 season is a fresh start."
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
Hellen Obiri will wear the shoes to compete at the Paris 2024 Games.
The Canadian NHL legend and his wife tied the knot in 1988, and they share five children between each other.
The 30-year-old is competing at Royal Troon for the first time as he only turned professional three months before it last staged the Open in 2016.
The gymnast joined Skenes in Arlington, Texas, where the Pirates pitcher made his All-Star Game debut
Tiger Woods teed off at the 2024 British Open Championship with his sights set on a title. Here's his score and more from Round 1.
With the 2024 MLB draft behind us, here is which teams experts believe had the best and worst drafts.
MLB’s All-Star game needs some help, but there may not be too much to restore it. Why? Straight cash, homey.
Lionel Messi faced calls on Wednesday to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa America.
King Charles' sister — who was out and about on Wednesday — has cancelled some engagements next week
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
"They don't see how hard Harry works and how good he is for Rory."
Russell Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets after reaching a contract buyout with the Jazz.
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was proud to see his former team-mate Joshua Zirkzee earn a dream move to Manchester United this summer.On Monday, Joshua Zirkzee signed a five-year deal at Manchest...
Argentina was confirmed as the world’s No. 1 team in the FIFA men’s rankings on Thursday, as the national government doubled down on defending the players who celebrated winning the Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France.
The Tour de France Stage 18 saw thrilling action and a shocking finish. See how things currently stand.
Schumacher recently revealed on social media that he is in a same-sex relationship.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As much as she wanted to play in the Olympics, Caitlin Clark savors the thought of some time off during the WNBA's monthlong hiatus for the Paris Games.
Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks are entering their eighth straight Summer Olympics calling swimming for NBC. Their friendship is a big reason why it works.
The 31-year-old Dane has had seven seasons with Haas across two spells.