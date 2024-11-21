Coachella Announces Lady Gaga, Green Day & Post Malone As 2025 Headliners

Some of the hottest names in music are getting ready to head to the desert for the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

On Wednesday, Coachella announced Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone as the three weekend headliners for the April music festival in Indio, California, which features a long lineup of talents.

Gaga will headline Friday, April 11 and 18, along with sets from Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Lisa, FKA Twigs, Glorilla, The Go-Go’s, Three 6 Mafia and more.

Green Day is set to perform Saturday, April 12 and 19, with openers including Charli XCX, Misfits, Anitta, T-Pain, LA Phil, Jimmy Eat World, Alok and Yo Gabba Gabba!, to name a few.

Rounding out the festival on Sunday, April 13 and 20, Post Malone’s performance will be prefaced by Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

The bottom of Coachella’s official announcement reads, “Travis Scott designs the desert.” Scott celebrated the news on Instagram, teasing in part, “NEW CHAPTER, NEW PERFORMANCE, NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK. FIRST OF ITS KIND.”

Gaga also celebrated her return to Coachella on X after previously stepping in for Beyoncé in 2017. “I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert,” she wrote.

“I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans,” added Gaga. “I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I’m headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop.”

