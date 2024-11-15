Coal mine future unclear despite clean energy vow

Legislation will be introduced to restrict the future licensing of new coal mines, the government said [BBC]

The future of a controversial coal mine is still unclear, despite clean energy promises from the government.

New coal mining schemes would be banned in the UK to "pave the way for a clean, secure energy system", ministers confirmed on Thursday.

A site in Whitehaven, Cumbria, was set to be the country's first new coal mine for 30 years but has been beset by legal and regulatory setbacks.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment further on the Whitehaven case as it "may still be subject to litigation". West Cumbria Mining (WCM) has been approached for comment.

With a few exemptions, the ban will cover coal extraction for all uses, such as for fuel and coking coal for steel production.

The DESNZ said there might be limited exceptions to the ban for "safety or restoration purposes", while an exemption was also anticipated to protect the historic rights of freeminers to mine personal plots, or "gales", in the Forest of Dean.

The government also said there were a "small number" of licensed operational coal mines that would be unaffected and could continue mining in line with their current licences and consents.

'End of the line'

Proposals to grant planning permission for the Whitehaven mine to produce coking coal for steel production were quashed by the High Court earlier this year.

WCM said at the time it would "consider the implications" of the judgement before commenting further.

Environmental groups previously called for clarification on the future of the plans.

Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Tony Bosworth said the move must "surely be the end of the line" for the coal mine in Cumbria.

Additional reporting by PA Media.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links