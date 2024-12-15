Coast Guard Medevac Man From Cruise Ship Near Miami

A crew from the United States Coast Guard Air Station Miami airlifted a man experiencing a medical emergency from a cruise ship 40 miles southeast of Miami on Saturday, December 14, the Coast Guard said.

According to the Coast Guard, a 56-year-old man was medically evacuated from the Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas after experiencing “severe abdominal pain.” The man was taken to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

Video released on Saturday afternoon shows the helicopter evacuation operation early on Saturday morning. Credit: USCG via Storyful